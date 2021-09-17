Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $2,568,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,280,450. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.