Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 6.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $238,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $229.38. 130,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.