Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 35,824 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $91.40. 667,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

