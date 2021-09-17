Wing Finance Price Tops $19.67 (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.67 or 0.00041770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $38.42 million and $7.03 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00118411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00179193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.90 or 0.07090073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.09 or 0.99457492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00823115 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,078,136 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,136 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

