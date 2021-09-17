Wing Price Hits $21.43 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00070267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00118449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00178899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.43 or 0.07091042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,979.94 or 0.99938044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00819652 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

