Wings Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,904.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $3.84 million and $5,904.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.