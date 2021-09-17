Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Wingstop worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $184.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 194.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

