WINk Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.44 or 0.00570058 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

