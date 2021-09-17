WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

