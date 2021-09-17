WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 358,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,148,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.