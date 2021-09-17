WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DXGE remained flat at $$36.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

