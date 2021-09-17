Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $209.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.89. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

