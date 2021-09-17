Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $746,487.66 and $73,898.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.01 or 0.07183893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00380186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $626.89 or 0.01308404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.39 or 0.00551817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.00499873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00335669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

