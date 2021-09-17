Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Workiva worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $98,794,938. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $150.00 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $151.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

