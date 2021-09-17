Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

