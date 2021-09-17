World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

