World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

