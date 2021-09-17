World Token Price Tops $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $84,338.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00118411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00179193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.90 or 0.07090073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.09 or 0.99457492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00823115 BTC.

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,436,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

