Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

