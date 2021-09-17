Wownero (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,422.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $42,422.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00070863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00179278 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

