WOWswap Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00013204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $45,581.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00119973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00179869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.29 or 0.07194902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.26 or 0.99815405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00824929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.