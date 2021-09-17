WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $45,581.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $6.30 or 0.00013204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00119973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00179869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.29 or 0.07194902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.26 or 0.99815405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00824929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

