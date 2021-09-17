Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $7.85 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00016541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $514,719.66 and approximately $371.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

