Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $863.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $408.57 or 0.00859969 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00117300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00171682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.30 or 0.07249685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.94 or 0.99718574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.52 or 0.00828296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,123,380 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

