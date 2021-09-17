Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $410.91 or 0.00858878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $562.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00119945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00178965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.92 or 0.07121094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.68 or 0.99916529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00828114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,140,240 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

