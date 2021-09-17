Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,480.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $633.82 or 0.01338552 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $6,480.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

