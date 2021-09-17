Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $124.39 million and $15.03 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $74.18 or 0.00157252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00132922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

