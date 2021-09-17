Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $1,221.54 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $415,324.59 and approximately $3,871.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $1,221.54 or 0.02587600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

