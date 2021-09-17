WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.
About WVS Financial
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.