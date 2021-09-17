WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

