Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

