X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $262,642.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,503,718,971 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

