X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.35% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.