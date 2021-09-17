Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

