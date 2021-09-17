Xion Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,328.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $343,420.99 and approximately $9,328.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00178152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.02 or 0.07268994 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,552.40 or 0.99727646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.43 or 0.00837684 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,584,947 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.