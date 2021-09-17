XMax (XMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $6.05 million and $437,187.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,920,834,047 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

