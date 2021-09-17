XMON 1-Day Volume Tops $420,376.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $4,531.70 or 0.09607510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $6.77 million and $420,376.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 208.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00180216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00118075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.72 or 0.07141919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.52 or 0.99828764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00823003 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

