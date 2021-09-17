Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 1,185,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,415. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

