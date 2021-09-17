Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 47,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 109,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 96,862 shares during the period.

