XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438.35 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. XYO has a total market cap of $438.35 million and $49.78 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00134480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00763440 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.