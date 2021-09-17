YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00132897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

