Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.99

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 19277869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

