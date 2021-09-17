Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 1.6%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 12,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

