Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.54. 92,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 173,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$132.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. Insiders bought a total of 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575 over the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.