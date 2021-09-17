Ycash Price Tops $0.37 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $4.33 million and $17,922.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00282745 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00140279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00200015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,580,875 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.