YFValue (YFV) Market Capitalization Tops $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00129704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045100 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

