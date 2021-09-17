Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $27,961.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.