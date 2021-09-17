yOUcash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,928.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $145,928.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00132838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.