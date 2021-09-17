YOUengine (YOUC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

