Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $43,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. 17,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.