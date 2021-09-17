Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.